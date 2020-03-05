Asian Dragon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,635.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $88,668.00 and $1,635.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003654 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

