Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

