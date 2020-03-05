Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.10

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $3.00. Arena REIT No 1 shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 254,176 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Arena REIT No 1’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

