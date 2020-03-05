ARB (ASX:ARB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and traded as low as $16.95. ARB shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 248,217 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$18.84 and a 200 day moving average of A$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Get ARB alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. ARB’s payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.