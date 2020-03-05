Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Apple’s ranking:

Shares of AAPL opened at $302.74 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,265.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.32 and a 200-day moving average of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

