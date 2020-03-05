Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,066 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $79,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Anthem stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.16. 2,867,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

