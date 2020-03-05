Analysts Set Expectations for AnaptysBio Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

ANAB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 42,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.98. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $31,949,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $21,125,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 854,029 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

