Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.37. 262,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,163. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

