American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 5,048 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

