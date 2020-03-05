American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,360 shares of company stock worth $10,005,317. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $98.79. 5,242,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,708. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

