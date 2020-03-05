Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 308,942 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $2,610,559.90. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 246,270 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $2,275,534.80.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,569. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.