Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $66.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,314.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,488. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,457.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.97. The company has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

