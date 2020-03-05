Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $67.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,319.04. 2,555,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $921.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,421,973 shares of company stock valued at $346,879,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

