Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 3,720,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,045. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

