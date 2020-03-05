Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $844.24

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $844.24 and traded as low as $775.33. Alliance Trust shares last traded at $777.00, with a volume of 255,574 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 805.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £302.05 ($397.33).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

