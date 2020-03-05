Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.85

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $11.69. Algoma Central shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 10,201 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $457.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

