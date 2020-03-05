Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

Shares of APD traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.04. 88,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.31 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

