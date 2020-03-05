Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) VP Mark Doak Sells 3,494 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,508. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $261,973,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,335,000 after buying an additional 920,321 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

