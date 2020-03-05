Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average is $310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.