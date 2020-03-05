Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ADMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 54,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,079. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

