AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Edward J. Rapp Buys 2,875 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,149. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

