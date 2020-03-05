8,542 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,806,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.50 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

