5,330 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

