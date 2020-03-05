3,884 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 1,362,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

