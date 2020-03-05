3,000 Shares in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at $7,825,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hess by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 278,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $6,856,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 405,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.