2,896 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $11.06 on Thursday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,272. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

