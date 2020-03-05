$239.35 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report $239.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $964.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $973.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

