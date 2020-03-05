$239.35 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report $239.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $964.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $973.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.