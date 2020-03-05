1,372 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

CAT traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.84. 566,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

