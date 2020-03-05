10x Genomics’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 10th (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics’ (NYSE:TXG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 10th. 10x Genomics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $390,000,000 based on an initial share price of $39.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.09. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

