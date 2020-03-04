Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $18.25 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.