Zacks: Brokerages Set $44.00 Price Target for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

