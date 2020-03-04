Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

