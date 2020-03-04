Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

