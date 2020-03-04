WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $83.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

WPC opened at $80.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

