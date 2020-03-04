WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $83.00

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.
WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
WPC opened at $80.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62.
In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.
WP Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
