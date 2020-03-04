Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Workday by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Shares of WDAY opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.