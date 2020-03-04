Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $14.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.