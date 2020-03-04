Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 180.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

