Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of WBT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.53. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Welbilt by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $2,306,000.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

