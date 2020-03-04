Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Q2 (QTWO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Q2 (NYSE: QTWO):

3/3/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

2/21/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Q2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Q2 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

NYSE:QTWO opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,937.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,475 shares of company stock worth $9,375,579. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Q2 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Q2 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

