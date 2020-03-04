Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):

3/2/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/24/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

1/14/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

1/10/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/9/2020 – L Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

L Brands stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

