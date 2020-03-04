Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ETR:WAC opened at €12.26 ($14.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.84. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €12.24 ($14.23) and a 52 week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $885.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

