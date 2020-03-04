Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ETR:WAC opened at €12.26 ($14.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.84. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €12.24 ($14.23) and a 52 week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $885.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

