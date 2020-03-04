Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $774.66 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of -0.02.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $346,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,230 shares of company stock worth $1,995,189. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

