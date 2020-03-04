Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

