Veronica Wu Buys 500 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in VF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,811,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.