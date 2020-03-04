Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.85

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 186650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a market cap of $34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

