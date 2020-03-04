United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $63.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $30.47 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 261.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

