United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

