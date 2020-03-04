United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.51

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 155234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current year.

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

