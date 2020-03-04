United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.51

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 155234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current year.

United Carpets Group Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

