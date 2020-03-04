UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.