U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.
USB opened at $46.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
