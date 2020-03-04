U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $46.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.